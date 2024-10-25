Milwaukee crash near 81st and Hampton; 2 children seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee crash injured three people – including two 5-year-old children – on Friday night, Oct. 25.
It happened around 8 p.m. near 81st and Hampton. Police said a car was headed west on Hampton Avenue when it crashed into two unoccupied cars and a tree.
The two 5-year-old children were passengers in the car that crashed, police said. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The 34-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police then took the driver into custody. The district attorney's office will review charges.