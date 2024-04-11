Milwaukee crash near 76th and Good Hope, driver extricated

article

Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday, April 10, following a crash in Milwaukee. It happened around 7 p.m. near 76th and Good Hope Road.

Police say a motorist was traveling in reverse and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle traveling in reverse, a 51-year-old, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.