A Milwaukee man is charged with six felonies for a June 2023 crash on the city's northwest side that killed a man and injured two kids.

Prosecutors accuse 23-year-old Navarus Campbell of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, among other crimes. Court records indicate a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The crash happened near 76th and Florist on June 26. Three people – a 32-year-old man, 6-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl – were in a Buick that was struck by a van. Police said the impact caused a collision with a third vehicle.

A criminal complaint states the 3-year-old had a "deep laceration" to her head and needed more than 20 stitches, and the 6-year-old needed more than 10 stitches for injuries to his head and suffered a broken leg. The 32-year-old driver, since identified as Taylor Poirier, died of his injuries days later.

Police spoke to a woman at the scene who said she was the driver of the van, according to the complaint. When confronted with video that showed a man in the driver's seat, though, she admitted she lied and identified Campbell as the driver. Surveillance also showed Campbell get out of the driver's seat after the crash.

Police interviewed Campbell on June 27. Per the complaint, he said he was driving the van westbound on Florist Avenue and the Buick turned in front of him at a green light. He said he thought he was driving 30 mph, which is the speed limit, but prosecutors said data from the van's airbag control module found he was driving 64 mph two seconds before the crash, and the brakes were applied 1.6 seconds before the crash.

After the crash, the complaint states Campbell was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab tested the blood sample and reported he had THC in his blood.

The complaint states police checked Wisconsin Department of Transportation records and learned Campbell only had an instruction permit – which was revoked – and had never been issued an unrestricted driver's license. He was previously cited 27 times for operating while suspended or revoked. Additionally, prosecutors said the 23-year-old was convicted for operating while intoxicated less than a month before the crash.

In all, Campbell is charged with:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2 counts)

Knowingly operating without a valid license causing death

Knowingly operating without a valid license causing great bodily harm (2 counts)

A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 10.