Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police

article

A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26.

Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third.

The driver who ran the red light, identified as a 65-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the vehicle that was hit, the driver and two passengers – a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, 44-year-old Milwaukee woman and 32-year-old Milwaukee woman – were also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.



