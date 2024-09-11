Milwaukee crash near 37th and National; vehicle intentionally hit, 1 arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash and reckless endangering safety incident that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 11. It happened at approximately 3:47 a.m. near 37th Street and National Avenue.

Police say the suspect intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle, causing the victim’s vehicle to roll and strike two unoccupied parked cars.

The suspect, a 64-year-old man, was arrested. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The passenger of the victim's vehicle, a 46-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the victim vehicle was treated on scene. No other injuries were reported.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.