Milwaukee crash, 35th and Highland; 2 taken to hospital, 1 arrested for OWI

Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. near 35th and Highland.

Police say unit #1 was traveling north on N. 35th Street and collided with unit #2 – who was traveling east on W. Highland Boulevard.

The driver of unit #2, a 56-year-old, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger of unit #2, a 41-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver of unit #1 was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.