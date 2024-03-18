Milwaukee crash, 3 injured at Fond du Lac and Wright

article

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, March 17.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Wright, a vehicle was making a left turn when it was struck by another vehicle that was traveling straight.

Damage to the two vehicles

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 22-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, a 23-year-old and 20-year-old, were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.