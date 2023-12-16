Milwaukee fatal rollover crash, man charged with reckless homicide

A man is charged with reckless homicide in a Milwaukee crash that happened Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Online court records show 35-year-old Jered Corn of Cudahy is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating without a valid license (causing death), and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Corn made his initial court appearance Saturday, Dec. 16. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

In court Saturday, Assistant District Attorney Kylan Reilly described Corn allegedly running a red light at 75 mph, resulting in a crash in which his vehicle flipped and struck a concrete pole. The assistant district attorney added that Corn's sister died in the crash.

Jered Corn

The medical examiner's office identified 22-year-old Sierra Hill of Cudahy as a passenger killed in a Dec. 12 crash near 27th and Oklahoma. Police said the driver at fault in that crash was speeding and ran a red light prior to impact. Surveillance video of that crash showed an SUV rolling over and striking a concrete pole outside Leon's Frozen Custard.

Court records also indicate Corn had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the crash. That warrant stemmed from a missed court appearance in a misdemeanor weapons case.