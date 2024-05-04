27th and Locust crash, Milwaukee father killed: 'It’s a nightmare'

A Milwaukee man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the city's north side late Friday night, May 3.

The victim's family said they're stunned – not only from losing a loved one, but because it mirrors another traumatic crash from 20 years ago.

"It’s a nightmare," said Ivorena Taylor, the victim's cousin. "It’s just hard. His kids are suffering, his grandparents, parents."

Taylor is trying to process the loss of her younger cousin, 41-year-old Damond Harris.

"He had a beautiful smile," she said. "I can still hear his voice, I can still hear his laugh."

Fatal crash at 27th and Locust

Police said the crash happened after a suspect fled an attempted traffic stop. The driver ran a red light and crashed into a van, causing the van to flip and hit a third vehicle near 27th and Locust.

Harris, a father of four with one granddaughter, was a passenger in the van. Several other people were injured.

"It’s just – I wouldn’t wish this on nobody," Taylor said.

Taylor said the family is now living through a devastating déjà vu. She said a wrong-way driver killed Harris' sister and other family members in an Illinois crash two decades ago.

"Years later, you find out that this happened to you again, and you’re back in the same spot," said Gerald Harris, Damond's father.

"No one has any regard for human life. They don’t have any regard for the safety of children, elderly, adults," Taylor said.

Police arrested the 25-year-old suspect after he ran away from the scene of the crash. Taylor said the family is praying for a conviction that sticks.

"I don’t really know if any of us would be able to handle this person walking away free," she said.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review charges. The Harris family is planning a balloon release for Damond at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the crash site.