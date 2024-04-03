Milwaukee crash: Child in critical condition, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side sent a 6-year-old to a hospital in critical condition on Wednesday morning, April 3.
Police said a silver car ran a red light at 27th and Cleveland and hit a blue pickup truck around 8:35 a.m. The 6-year-old passenger in the silver car suffered life-threatening injuries.
The car's driver, a 34-year-old woman, was arrested.
Crash near 27th and Cleveland
Police said criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.