The Milwaukee Fire Department said two vehicles and two pedestrians were involved in a crash on the city's south side Saturday, July 20.

It happened near 24th and National around 6:20 p.m. MFD said one person was taken to a hospital, but there were no major injuries.

FOX6 News at the scene found two damaged vehicles, one of which was flipped onto its side in the parking lot of a business.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.