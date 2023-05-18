12th and State crash, Milwaukee paramedic unit involved

article

A Milwaukee Fire Department paramedic unit was involved in a crash Thursday morning, May 18.

It happened near 12th and State. MFD said paramedics were transporting a critical patient to a hospital when the crash happened.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the other vehicle involved was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.