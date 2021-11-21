Milwaukee COVID vaccine, flu shot clinic also provides holiday meals

In a push to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus and influenza, a local organization has enlisted some professional help.

It’s been said for a long time that stopping the spread of viral infections takes the whole community stepping up.

"The numbers are increasing, and we want to keep everybody safe, so we’re encouraging community members to get vaccinated," said Rita Saavedra.

Early Sunday morning, Nov. 21, Holy Redeemer hosted a vaccine drive and called on a Green Bay Packers' legend to lend a hand.

"I think my mom said it best, 'The best heroes and the only heroes are the people who help people that they do not know,'" said Leroy Butler.

Butler, the man known for his Lambeau Leap, was on-site not only to encourage people to get vaccinated but also, to lend a hand with other health decisions.

"For me, I was one of the people who used to be a family who would benefit from programs like this," said Butler.

"Not just the vaccination," said Saavedra. "We’re focusing on health, as well."

In addition to getting the flu or coronavirus vaccine, healthy holiday food was provided for those in need.

"I came to church today, and then after church, they had us come and get a vaccine," said Keisha Johnson. "This is his first time getting a vaccine shot."

Johnson and her son were some of the few dozen people who found themselves in line to get a shot and a turkey.

"Don’t be scared to get it because it’s not going to hurt," said Johnson. "It’s going to prevent you all from getting sick."

Organizers said they're planning on having more events in December to help area residents be healthy as they finish off the year.