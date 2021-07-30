Milwaukee COVID testing and vaccination hours to change

article

To ensure easily accessible COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for everyone, the Milwaukee Health Department is adjusting the hours of the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) and Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.).

Additionally, all COVID-19 services at the Northwest Health Center will be moved out of the former Mill Road Library and into the detached garage.

Beginning Monday, August 2, the hours for COVID-19 testing and vaccination at both locations will be:

Monday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday: 12 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: 12 – 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues at American Family Field every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the east parking lot, designated as the "Yount Lot." Rapid antigen tests will additionally become available at this location at a future date.

Updated information regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be found on the Milwaukee Health Department’s website: milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.