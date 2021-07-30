Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID testing and vaccination hours to change

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - To ensure easily accessible COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for everyone, the Milwaukee Health Department is adjusting the hours of the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) and Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.). 

Additionally, all COVID-19 services at the Northwest Health Center will be moved out of the former Mill Road Library and into the detached garage.

Beginning Monday, August 2, the hours for COVID-19 testing and vaccination at both locations will be:

  • Monday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 12 – 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: CLOSED
  • Thursday: 12 – 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday: CLOSED

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues at American Family Field every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the east parking lot, designated as the "Yount Lot." Rapid antigen tests will additionally become available at this location at a future date.

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Updated information regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be found on the Milwaukee Health Department’s website: milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.

Eviction ban to expire, rental assistance still available
slideshow

Eviction ban to expire, rental assistance still available

If Congress does not act to extend the renter eviction ban, resources are in place in southeast Wisconsin that could help stem a tide of evictions.

Rollover crash in Sheboygan County, driver ejected
slideshow

Rollover crash in Sheboygan County, driver ejected

A 21-year-old man was transported to the hospital Thursday night, July 29 following a crash in Sheboygan County.

Severe storms leave damage in their wake

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County early Thursday morning.