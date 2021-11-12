Milwaukee COVID trends worsen; vaccine at Fiserv Forum Saturday

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Nov. 11 reported worsening COVID-19 case trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 166.1 new cases per 100,000 people. The disease burden is up from the previous week's 125.6 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria designation was downgraded and is now considered "extreme" transmission.

Percent positivity also rose – now 6.6% – but remains what is considered "moderate" transmission, according to MHD. The gating criteria was reported at 5.8% the previous week.

As of this week, 58.9% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older are fully vaccinated and 64% have received at least one dose, MHD said.

Vaccines at Fiserv Forum

On Saturday, Nov. 13, MHD is teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the atrium of Fiserv Forum from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Everyone vaccinated at this clinic will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

In addition to pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the clinic will also offer first, second, and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for any eligible individual, as well as flu shots available without an appointment. All children under the age of 18 will require parent or guardian permission to receive the vaccine.

In response to the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, HealthyMKE released educational resources and tools for parents, guardians, schools, day cares and community organizations to learn about the vaccine and build vaccine confidence. The toolkit can be accessed on the HealthyMKE website.

Additionally, HealthyMKE is hosting Fact or Cap, a family-friendly, virtual game show series that puts your knowledge of health to the test through its fun take on trivia game style questions, on Tuesday, November 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. This virtual event will have trivia-style questions about COVID-19, and prizes, such as gift cards to local businesses and cash incentives, will be given to individuals based on their speed and accuracy. Registration is required to participate.

