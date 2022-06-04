Milwaukee COVID cases dip, positivity rises

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 3 reported that the COVID-19 disease burden has shown slight improvement – but positivity has worsened.

According to the health department, the city saw 233.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden fell from the previous week's 239.1 – the gating metric remains "extreme."

Percent positivity rose to 13.4% compared to 12.8% the previous week. The gating metric remains as "extreme" transmission.

The health department said 64.8% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 49% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) COVID-19 vaccine clinic

"As we head into the warm, summer months, one layer of protection you can implement is incorporating fresh air into your activities," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Take your gatherings outdoors, open windows and circulate clean, fresh air into your spaces to reduce the transmission rate of COVID-19."

Milwaukee Pridefest is this weekend, which kicks off festival season in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Health Department will be in the Health and Wellness Area of Pridefest (near the U.S. Cellular Stage) all weekend with sexual health resources, swag items, free contraceptives, Narcan and fentanyl strips available.

Taking a COVID-19 test before attending a festival to prevent spreading the virus to others, staying home if you are sick or have come in contact with someone positive for COVID-19, leaving space between you and others at the festival, prioritizing staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccines, and wearing a mask when in crowded areas can help people stay safe.