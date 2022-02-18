Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID gating metrics improve for 6th straight week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Feb. 18 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a sixth consecutive week.

According to the health department, the city saw 128.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 200.3. The gating criteria improved from "extreme" to "high" transmission.

This is the lowest the burden rate has been and the first time Milwaukee has been in the "high transmission" category since the week of Nov. 4, 2021.

Percent positivity dipped to 6.3% compared to 9% the previous week. The gating criteria improved from "substantial" to "moderate" transmission.

The health department said 62.9% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 68.5% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 44.6% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

Milwaukee Health Department (MHD)

Vaccination clinics continue at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, Menomonee Valley Site and numerous mobile sites – including Milwaukee Public Schools. Individuals in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose are encouraged to visit Milwaukee.gov/covidvax for a full schedule of locations.

