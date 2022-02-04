Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity dip; vaccine incentive offered

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Feb. 4 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate for a fourth consecutive week.

According to the health department, the city saw 336.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped from the previous week's 609.7. The gating criteria is still considered "extreme transmission."

Percent positivity dipped to 13% compared 19.3% the previous week. The gating criteria is also considered "extreme transmission."

The health department said 62.3% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 67.7% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 43.1% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

On Thursday, the health department launched a $100 gift card vaccination incentive program. Any recipient who gets their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at any department-run site is eligible.

Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 clinic

One thousand gift cards were made available for the incentive, and the health department said 483 of them were distributed on the program's first day.

"We are encouraged by the response of the first day of the vaccination incentive program," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We strongly urge every unvaccinated Milwaukeean to prioritize getting their vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. We all must act in the best interest of our community to combat this pandemic together."

The gift card incentive is available at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, Menomonee Valley Site and all mobile vaccination sites. Full schedule of locations available at Milwaukee.gov/covidvax.

