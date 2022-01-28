Milwaukee COVID cases burden, positivity decline for 3rd week

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Jan. 28 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate compared to the previous week. It is the third consecutive week that declining trends have been reported.

According to the health department, the city saw 609.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped substantially from the previous week's 1,240.7. The gating criteria is still considered "extreme transmission."

Percent positivity dipped to 19.3% compared 25.9% the previous week. The gating criteria is also considered "extreme transmission."

The health department said 61.9% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 67.3% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 41.9% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

"The COVID-19 vaccine protects you and your community from contracting, spreading, or becoming seriously ill, hospitalized or dying from COVID-19," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in a news release. "It is our strongest tool to achieve a healthy Milwaukee, and we highly encourage everyone eligible to seek out a vaccine or booster dose as soon as possible. Protecting the community from the COVID-19 virus requires us all to do our part to care for one another."

The Milwaukee Health Department COVID-19 sites at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley continue to have COVID-19 tests, vaccines and booster doses available six days per week. School clinics are also open to the public. Locations and hours can be found at Milwaukee.gov/covidvax.

The mask ordinance for the city of Milwaukee went into effect on Saturday, Jan. 22. Under this ordinance, everyone three years of age and older is required to wear a mask or face covering while in any building open to the public.

Anyone who wishes to report business violations of the current mask ordinance can call 414-286-3674 or email cehadmin@milwaukee.gov with complaint details – including the business name and address, date and time of the observed observation, and details of the observation. Reports can remain anonymous.