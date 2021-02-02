Milwaukee County Zoo's Gordy the woodchuck did not see his shadow

All eyes were on Gordy the woodchuck at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Those watching were waiting for his weather prediction. So did he see his shadow?

Predicting the weather is no easy task -- and every Feb. 2, it's an early day in the office for one furry forecaster. Gordy suited up and ate some brain food snacks before his big prediction.

Gordy the woodchuck at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Gordy is a resident at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The 3-year-old woodchuck predicting the weather for the third year in a row -- feeling out the temps before coming to a conclusion.

"It was kind of hard to understand because he was chewing and it’s really impolite to talk with your mouth full. But he was like, I don’t see my shadow, I think it’s spring," said Joe Newell, a zookeeper.

Joe Newell

While Gordy did not see his shadow, he was not applauded per a typical ceremony due to COVID-19. But his zookeeper colleagues made sure his followers got the weather alert through Facebook Live.

Advertisement

Gordy the woodchuck at the Milwaukee County Zoo

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"People are at home right now, they work from home their kids are home, why not do a Facebook live event, get people excited about hopefully a nice spring," said Lisa Guglielmi, Family Farm Area Supervisor.

After an exhausting few minutes outside trying to predict Mother Nature in Wisconsin...

"He’s going to go back to bed," Guglielmi said.

Gordy headed home for a well-deserved rest.