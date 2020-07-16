Milwaukee County Zoo to reopen some animal buildings starting Saturday, July 18

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Zoo will reopen some animal buildings, along with concessions and merchandise outlets with 50 percent capacity beginning Saturday, July 18, officials said.



On June 13, the Zoo formally announced its reopening with only the outdoor habitats open, and a limited daily capacity for visitors and Zoo Pass holders.



In addition to the outdoor grounds and some concessions outlets which are currently open, the transition allows for additional areas of the park to be open and welcoming visitors.



The following animal buildings will open starting July 18 with 50-percent capacity:





These buildings allow for one-way visitor traffic and feature designated entrance and exit doors. Staff will monitor the number of visitors in the buildings at any one time, to ensure physical distancing guidelines can be followed. Buildings will be equipped with hand sanitizer stations.



In addition to the Train, Carousel, and Sky Glider, the Playground in the Family Farm will also open July 18. Hand sanitizer stations will be available in these attraction areas also.



Online reservations are required for all visitors and Zoo Pass holders. Timed, electronic admission tickets that can be scanned at a safe distance, will continue to be issued to visitors after making their online reservations. If a visitor feels sick before their reservation, we ask that they not visit the Zoo.



Visual signage and staff members will remind visitors to maintain a 6-foot physical distance along all pathways, in animal buildings and in ride queue lines, boarding, and seating.



Before visiting, check the Zoo’s website at milwaukeezoo.org for a detailed list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to reopening.