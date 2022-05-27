Milwaukee County Zoo to open new summer attraction

Get ready to enter an enchanting mythical world with more than 15 animatronic creatures
Brian has a sneak peek of what to expect when you head out.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo is set to open their new Summer attraction and it’s filled with magical and medieval beasts. Brian is getting an education on the similarities and connection between animals of the natural world and these mythical creatures.
Starting this weekend you can meet dragons that can breathe with fire, soar with wings, and mirror characteristics of enormous lizards and snakes
One of the best attractions at the Milwaukee County Zoo has to be their huge collection of fish, reptiles, invertebrates and amphibians
Brian is with the Aquatic and Reptile Area Supervisor getting an up close meeting with their Green Tree Python.
Starting tomorrow through September 5th witness an enchanting mythical world
Brian is at the Milwaukee County Zoo with some of the new menu items that you can enjoy while you’re checking out the new exhibit.