Milwaukee County Zoo to open more animal buildings at 25% capacity

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Thursday, Oct. 8 that it will open two additional animal buildings beginning Friday -- the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country and the Giraffe Building.

A news release says both buildings will be open at 25% capacity, feature designated entrance and exit doors, and allow for one-way visitor traffic and 6 feet of physical distancing.

These buildings continue to be open:

Apes of Africa

Aquatic & Reptile Center

Dairy Barn in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm

Elephant Care Center and Conservation Outpost

Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary

All the regulations in place since the outdoor habitats opened in June will continue, with the safety of visitors, staff and animals as the priority, the release indicates.

Staff and/or specially designed electronic counting devices will monitor the number of visitors in the buildings at any one time. Facial masks are required for visitors, staff and contractors, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Buildings are equipped with hand sanitizer stations, and markers and signage are prominently displayed throughout the Zoo grounds.

The Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit milwaukeezoo.org.



