Milwaukee County Zoo thanks visitors with Frosty Free Week

If you're looking for something to do as a family you can take a trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo. As the year 2020 draws to a close, the Milwaukee County Zoo is thanking visitors for their support with its annual Frosty Free Week, Dec. 26 – 31.

"It's just a way to say thanks to everyone for coming out all year long and also just to give families something fun and easy to do," said Tim Wild, curator of large mammals, Milwaukee County Zoo.

All visitors receive free admission during Frosty Free Week. Regular parking and concession fees still apply.

"It's a safe, family-friendly place to go spend a few hours, spend a whole day. It's someplace the kids can go and still learn something," said Wild.

The zoo was forced to shut its doors for three months at the start of the pandemic. Zoo staff are happy to see people back again.

"Definitely happy to see the families back out when we reopened. It was kind of slow, kind of built back up to the bigger crowds but it's nice to see people," said Wild.

Even with the snow on the way -- Frosty Free Week will still go on as planned.

"It's the holiday season we do this try to keep that going. Give families a chance to do things together while they still have the opportunity to do it together, while they're out of school or work, " said Wild.

The Zoo is open from 9:30 to 3 p.m. daily, with a limited attendance capacity. For more information, please contact the Zoo’s Marketing and Communications Division at 414-256-5466.