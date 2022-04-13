Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo announces porcupine birth

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Prehensile-tailed porcupine born at Milwaukee County Zoo ((Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo))

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday announced that a prehensile-tailed porcupine was born March 27 in the Small Mammals building.

The baby, whose gender is not yet known, is the second offspring of mom Quinn and dad Seamus. Their first offspring, Bristle, was born at the Zoo last May, and recently moved to the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa by recommendation of the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The baby is developing normally and is quickly becoming more active and adventurous. Zoo officials said it is gaining coordination between its tail and feet, and while it still has improvements to make, it has gotten better every day, enough so the baby can now navigate its entire habitat and climb the branches.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with quills that are covered by red fur. As the baby grows, it will gradually lose its red fur, revealing its quills. It will retain some fur on its stomach into adulthood. Prehensile-tailed porcupines are very independent animals from birth.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are arboreal animals, spending most of their time in trees. These porcupines are also nocturnal and are known to move to a new tree each day. They are known to live 12-17 years in human care. The species is named after their prehensile tails, which they use for grasping and hanging in trees.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

American Family Field food options: What's new for 2022?
article

American Family Field food options: What's new for 2022?

A trip to American Family Field to see the Milwaukee Brewers in action also means tempting your taste buds with uniquely baseball food.

Severe weather chances SE Wisconsin: Wednesday breakdown
article

Severe weather chances SE Wisconsin: Wednesday breakdown

Severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through our area. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns.

Brewers opening day: Grounds crew offers an up-close look at the diamond

On Wednesday afternoon, the grounds crew met with the media to offer an up-close look at the diamond that will play host to more than 80 games this season.