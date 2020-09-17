Milwaukee County Zoo offers drive-thru 'merry not scary' adventure

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" has been reimagined in 2020 into what is being billed as a new drive-thru "merry not scary" adventure.

A news release indicates visitors will ride from the comfort of their vehicles on Zoo pathways -- and take in a variety of Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins, and illuminated light shows. The ride is specially designed for kids of all ages.

The 30-minute, 1.5-mile Halloween ride travels on wide and winding pathways through the Zoo. For safety purposes, animals are not viewable during these evenings.

Concession stops will be available along the way to purchase snacks and treats. Merchandise areas will be available to purchase a memento from the first "Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru."

Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru Admission

General Visitors: $55 per carload

Zoo Pass Holders: $50 per carload

IMPORTANT: A carload is the number of people not exceeding the number of seatbelts in the vehicle. Vehicle size is limited to 20-feet in length and 6.5-feet wide. Maximum height for vehicles is 6.5 feet. Motorized vehicles only; bicycles are not permitted.

Advance tickets are available online only and cannot be purchased at the Zoo. To adhere to safety guidelines, vehicles will be admitted into the Zoo at the specified time, in 30-minute intervals. Entries are allowed only at the purchased time; last car admittance for the evening is 9 p.m. Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.

After much careful thought and consideration, the re-imagined Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru offers visitors a socially responsible event option.

Advance online reservations are required for “Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru,” beginning at 8 a.m. on Sept. 16 at shop.milwaukeezoo.org/#/SpecialEvents. "Boo at the Zoo" runs Thursday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Boo at the Zoo" serves as a fundraiser for the Milwaukee County Zoo, and as direct support to the 2,000+ animals in the zoo's care.