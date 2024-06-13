Milwaukee County Zoo: Military & Veterans Family Day on June 30

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo will host their annual Military & Veterans Family Day on Sunday, June 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission is not available at the zoo gates. Guests must get their tickets in advance through local County Veterans Service Offices (CVSO). Contact your local CVSO for details on ticket pick up.

Tickets are limited to 10 tickets per immediate family and only available through June 28.

"To thank those heroes for their service and sacrifice, all active military service members and veterans residing in Wisconsin — as well as their immediate families — can enjoy free admission and parking at the Milwaukee County Zoo," the Milwaukee County Zoo said in a news release.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Also, don’t miss the Veterans Benefit Expo, presented by the Milwaukee County Veteran Services Office, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This unique "one-stop shop" invites veterans to learn more about applying for and receiving military benefits.