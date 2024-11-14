Milwaukee County Zoo hippopotamus dies; humanely euthanized

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced that longtime resident Patti, a river hippopotamus, was humanely euthanized on Sunday, Nov. 10. Patti marked her 55th birthday in February.

She was born at the Dallas Zoo and arrived in Milwaukee in 1972, living at the zoo for more than 50 years. At 55 years old, Patti was considered a geriatric animal.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo, Saturday, Nov. 9, began routinely for Patti, spending time in the indoor Hippo habitat and pool. However, at the end of the day, when it was time for Patti to "shift" or switch out of her pool, she was reluctant to move.

Once she came out of the pool, she appeared lethargic and was not interested in eating her dinner, zoo officials said.

Zoo officials continued to monitor her closely and later that night, they observed Patti quickly declining further. After assessing Patti, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.

A preliminary necropsy (animal autopsy) has already been conducted, and initial results indicate severe gastroenteritis.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the median life expectancy of a hippo living in human care is 36.7 years.

Hippo Haven is now closed for the season as expected, due to increasingly colder temps, and is anticipated to reopen in the spring, when viewing of hippo Happy will resume. Construction of Phase III of Adventure Africa, featuring a new indoor and outdoor home for rhinos and a new indoor space for hippos, is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

The Milwaukee County Zoo will determine the potential transfer of another hippo at that time.