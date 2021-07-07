Milwaukee County Zoo guided expeditions; it's what's new!

Overview of the Milwaukee County Zoo's new tours
This summer you can experience the Milwaukee County Zoo through some wonderfully wild and educational tours. Brian Kramp is getting preview of what to expect when you book one of their guided expeditions.
