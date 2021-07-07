Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo guided expeditions; it's what's new!

By
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Overview of the Milwaukee County Zoo's new tours

This summer you can experience the Milwaukee County Zoo through some wonderfully wild and educational tours. Brian Kramp is getting preview of what to expect when you book one of their guided expeditions.

MILWAUKEE - This summer you can experience the Milwaukee County Zoo through some wonderfully wild and educational tours. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of what to expect when you book one of their guided expeditions.

..

Bucks' DJ Shawna hypes Finals crowds
slideshow

Bucks' DJ Shawna hypes Finals crowds

Milwaukee Bucks official DJ, DJ Shawna, is tasked with hyping the crowd that gathers in and around Fiserv Forum during the NBA Finals.

Bucks legend McGlocklin: NBA Finals a moment to 'savor'
slideshow

Bucks legend McGlocklin: NBA Finals a moment to 'savor'

Jon McGlocklin – the ''Original Buck'' – sat down with FOX6 News before the Milwaukee Bucks tipped off Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.