Milwaukee County 'Boo at the Zoo' tickets on sale; what to know

article

The Brief Tickets are on sale now for the Milwaukee County Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event. It runs from Oct. 17-20. Pre-purchased tickets are required.



The Milwaukee County Zoo will host "Boo at the Zoo" – a "not so scary" Halloween event – in October. Tickets are now on sale.

Boo at the Zoo will offer family-friendly activities, the zoo said, including a "Trick-or-Treat Trail," live pumpkin-carving demos, light shows, "Creatures of the Night" animal talks and more. Several animal buildings will be open just for this event. Costumes appropriate for all ages are encouraged but not required, the zoo said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Times and tickets

Boo at the Zoo will start on Thursday, Oct. 17 and run through Sunday, Oct. 20. It runs from 5:30-9 p.m. each night.

Milwaukee County Zoo

Pre-purchased tickets are required and can be bought through the zoo's website. Zoo Pass members save 15% with code halloween15 and their membership number. The event will be held rain or shine, and tickets are nonrefundable.

Adults: $16

Kids ages 3-12: $14

Kids 2 and under: Free

Parking: Included in ticket price

Tickets are limited in number and available until the night of the event or until sold out. Learn more about Boo at the Zoo on the zoo's website.