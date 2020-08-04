Milwaukee County Zoo announces name chosen for snow leopard cub: Meet Milja

The Milwaukee County Zoo's newest snow leopard cub will be named Milja. The name Milja honors the cub’s grandmother, Dshamilja (a wild-born snow leopard), and the importance of her genetic lines.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo, this genetic diversity has been passed along to Milja, which makes her a valuable snow leopard, and an ambassador for her wild counterparts.

The cub was born on May 11. She is the first offspring for mother, Oyra, and father, Asa. Animal care staff report the cub is doing well in the off-exhibit den with her mother.

