Milwaukee County weekend freeway closure; impact on WB I-894

article

The Brief Drivers beware of a weekend freeway closure that could impact your drive. The westbound lanes of I-894 will be closed from the Mitchell Interchange to the Hale Interchange. The closures will be in effect from late Friday, June 6 until early Monday, June 9.



Drivers who frequent westbound I-894 in southern Milwaukee County should be aware of a weekend closure starting Friday night, June 6.

Weekend freeway closure

What we know:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said the westbound lanes of I-894 from the Mitchell Interchange to the Hale Interchange will be closed from Friday night through early Monday morning.

The closures will allow crews to complete final paving operations along the corridor.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Timeline:

This work will be conducted over the course of two weekends:

11:00 p.m. Friday, June 6 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 9:

Westbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Mitchell Interchange and the Hale Interchange.

Eastbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.

11:00 p.m. Friday, June 13 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 16:

Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to close between the Hale Interchange and the Mitchell Interchange.

Westbound I-894 will remain open to traffic.

What you can do:

Motorists are encouraged to use other regional routes such as I-43, I-94, and I-41 to get around the closures.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.