Milwaukee County updates COVID masking, capacity requirements

Milwaukee County has updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. MCTS is also no longer requiring masks for bus passengers or operators.

Milwaukee County will continue masking requirements in higher-risk locations out of a recognition that these locations serve an often vulnerable and high-risk population.

All employees, contractors, volunteers, and visitors will still be required to mask in the following circumstances:

While at work in high-risk facilities (Jail, House of Correction, Juvenile Detention Center, Behavioral Health Clinical Settings); and/or

While in public spaces and/or when interacting with members of the public within the Marcia Coggs Center.

Additionally, masking is required at other County facilities if an employee, contractor or volunteer has been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 10 days and is eligible to return to in-person work (see Procedures for Responding to COVID-19, Section IV and V for details).