Milwaukee County unveils mortgage assistance program

The Milwaukee County Housing Division announced on Monday, Sept. 21 that it is partnering with Housing Resources, Inc. to provide mortgage assistance through CARES Act funding to eligible homeowners facing mortgage delinquency or foreclosure due to financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 18. Homeowners can apply through a web-based application.

To be eligible for assistance, a property must be all of the following: An owner-occupied dwelling consisting of one to four separate units; and secured by a mortgage; and located in Milwaukee County.

To qualify for the Mortgage Assistance Program, the following eligibility criteria must be met:

The homeowner(s) must have experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic after March 1, 2020 and be able to document the income loss;

The homeowner(s) must have an annualized current household income of no more than 80% of the Area Median Income;

Homeowner(s) applicant must hold legal title to the property for which they are requesting assistance;

Mortgage payments for which assistance is requested must be at least 30 days delinquent at the time of application and due between March 2020 and December 2020;

The mortgage(s) for which assistance is requested must be a first or second mortgage on the property.

The pre-application consists of five questions and will determine if someone qualifies to complete a full application. Once the pre-application is approved by Housing Resources, Inc., homeowners will be invited to complete a full application. Applicants are able to apply and upload completed documentation through a web-based application link.

The full application must be completed, and all required documents attached prior to submission. Additional guidelines and restrictions may apply.

For questions or assistance, individuals can contact the Mortgage Helpline at 414-369-6914.



