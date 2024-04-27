Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Transit System bus fire; 68th and Congress

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 27, 2024 12:28pm CDT
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to the fire of a Milwaukee County Transit System bus fire near 68th and Congress on Saturday morning, April 27.

A FOX6 News viewer who was in the neighborhood shortly after 1a .m. Saturday shared the pictures in this post.

Officials say all the people on the bus managed to get off the vehicle safely. 

Nobody was hurt.