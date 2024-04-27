Milwaukee County Transit System bus fire; 68th and Congress

article

Milwaukee firefighters responded to the fire of a Milwaukee County Transit System bus fire near 68th and Congress on Saturday morning, April 27.

A FOX6 News viewer who was in the neighborhood shortly after 1a .m. Saturday shared the pictures in this post.

Officials say all the people on the bus managed to get off the vehicle safely.

MCTS bus fire near 68th and Congress

Nobody was hurt.