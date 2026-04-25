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The Brief Milwaukee County said new technology will improve its tornado sirens. The $2.2 million project will replace 58 sirens throughout the county. The installation project is expected to be completed this year.



Milwaukee County officials said new technology will improve its tornado sirens, providing a major upgrade to how it sounds emergency alerts.

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When outdoor warning sirens are activated, every siren in Milwaukee County goes off at once, signaling potential no matter where the emergency is happening.

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"If the warning is in Franklin, and in Bayside it's blue skies and sunny day and they hear tornado sirens, they're going to get used to that, you know, hearing them and nothing happens," said Paul Riegel, who oversees the county's emergency management division.

That's expected to change, which may be beneficial after a slew of severe weather slammed the region earlier this month. Milwaukee County is in the middle of a major capital improvement project that includes installing next-generation alert software.

"We're in the process of replacing our entire tornado siren system with a new system that will give us capabilities to make more decisions of, you know, localizing a warning when we sound our sirens," Riegel said.

Riegel said the project costs roughly $2.2 million and will replace 58 tornado sirens throughout Milwaukee County. Ten sirens have been replaced, including at Zablocki Park Golf Course.

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What's next:

The installation project is expected to be completed this year. However, Riegel said his office is still working to determine the protocol for actually isolating the sirens.

"It'll allow us to make sure our citizens don't, you know, hear the sirens so frequently that it becomes a background noise to them," he said.

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