Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office won't use facial recognition tech

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has decided not to use facial recognition technology.

Statement from Sheriff Denita Ball

"After a thoughtful evaluation and meaningful dialogue with community stakeholders and leaders, I have decided that the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will not move forward with facial recognition technology at this time. While we recognize the potential of this software as an investigative tool, we also recognize that trust between the MCSO and the people we serve is important.

"My discussions with local advocates highlighted valid concerns regarding how such data could be accessed or perceived in the current national climate. This decision is not a retreat from innovation but rather an understanding that timing matters, too."

Earlier in February, the Milwaukee Police Department announced that it would voluntarily issue a ban on the use of any and all facial recognition technology use for the department.

"Despite our belief, this is useful technology to assist in generating leads for apprehending violent criminals. We recognize that the public trust is far more valuable," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.