Milwaukee Police Department facial recognition technology banned

The Brief Effective immediately, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman has banned all Milwaukee Police Department members from using or acquiring facial recognition technology (FRT). The MPD stated that while the technology is useful for leads, maintaining public trust is more valuable than its investigative benefits. The Milwaukee Police Association expressed "deep concern," arguing that removing such tools—alongside new vehicle pursuit restrictions—limits officer effectiveness and endangers the public.



The Milwaukee Police Department announced on Friday, Feb. 6, that it will voluntarily issue a ban on the use of any and all facial recognition technology (FRT) use for the department.

The move comes after a public hearing before the Fire and Police Commission on Thursday evening, Feb. 5.

MPD statement

What they're saying:

A statement from the Milwaukee Police Department says the following:

"We understand the public concern, particularly in light of national circumstances. Despite our belief that this is useful technology to assist in generating leads for apprehending violent criminals, we recognize that the public trust is far more valuable.

"Therefore, effective immediately, Chief Norman will issue a department directive banning the use of facial recognition for all members.

"In addition, MPD will not proceed with the acquisition of any facial recognition technology at this time.

Police union reaction

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) released the following statement on MPD's decision to man facial recognition technology.

"The Milwaukee Police Association is deeply concerned and disappointed by two recent decisions by MPD leadership that significantly limit the tools available to Milwaukee police officers: the implementation of new restrictions on vehicle pursuits and the voluntary moratorium on the use and acquisition of facial recognition technology.

"Both vehicle pursuit authority and modern investigative technology are critical tools that help officers protect the public, solve violent crimes, and safely apprehend dangerous offenders. Removing or restricting these tools does not eliminate crime or danger - it risks shifting that danger onto Milwaukee residents and the officers sworn to protect them.

"Vehicle pursuits are among the most difficult decisions officers make. Milwaukee police officers receive extensive training to evaluate risk, traffic conditions, and public safety before initiating or continuing a pursuit. Policies that prevent officers from pursuing individuals engaged in extremely dangerous driving behavior can embolden offenders who believe they can evade accountability simply by fleeing at high speeds. Reckless drivers do not become safer when officers are forced to disengage; they continue to pose a threat to neighborhoods, businesses, and families.

"Similarly, facial recognition technology is an investigative tool that can assist detectives in generating leads in violent crime cases. It does not replace traditional police work or serve as a basis for arrest without further investigation. When used responsibly and with appropriate safeguards, this technology can help identify violent offenders, support victims, and improve case clearance rates.

"The MPA fully supports thoughtful policy development, transparency, and community input regarding policing practices and emerging technology. However, removing critical tools altogether - rather than implementing responsible oversight and safeguards - unnecessarily limits law enforcement’s ability to keep the community safe.

"Public safety requires a balanced approach that provides officers with strong training, modern technology, and reasonable discretion to respond to dangerous and rapidly evolving situations. Milwaukee residents deserve effective policing strategies that prioritize both community trust and the ability to hold violent offenders accountable.

"The MPA remains committed to working with department leadership, policymakers, and community stakeholders to develop policies that protect civil liberties while ensuring officers retain the tools necessary to safeguard our city. #TheForceBehindTheForce"

Public comment on tech

The backstory:

Public comment stretched for several hours on Thursday evening. The Milwaukee Police Department outlined a proposed policy governing the use of facial recognition technology during a meeting of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission at City Hall.

Under Wisconsin’s Act 12, Chief Norman has the authority to issue department policy. However, the Milwaukee Common Council can modify or reject that policy with a two-thirds vote, requiring support from at least 10 of 15 members.

So many people signed up to speak that the FPC paused public comment after about an hour to allow for a presentation from the NYU School of Law Policing Project. Public comment resumed afterward.

MPD has previously acknowledged using facial recognition technology from other agencies to help identify suspects and solve crimes. The current discussion centers on a proposed agreement with the data company Biometrica.

Dig deeper:

Under the proposal, MPD would provide 2.5 million mug shots in exchange for two free licenses to the company’s facial recognition software. Police officials said the technology would be used to assist investigators, while Biometrica would store MPD’s data in its own database.

Most speakers who addressed the commission said they oppose the proposal. Several cited studies showing higher misidentification rates among people of color and other marginalized groups, along with concerns about how data could be shared or accessed.

ACLU reaction

What they're saying:

Amanda Merkwae, Advocacy Director at the ACLU of Wisconsin, issued the following statement:

"Thanks to an outpouring of public opposition, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman announced that he will no longer seek to acquire facial recognition technology and will ban its use within the department. While this is certainly welcome news, it is still incumbent upon Chief Norman to prove that MPD will follow through on the moratorium.

"For years, Milwaukee Police have used facial recognition in secret despite publicly claiming otherwise. Under immense public pressure, MPD officials have admitted to borrowing facial recognition technology from other jurisdictions without any internal policy in place, unbeknownst to the Fire and Police Commission, for at least two or three years, meaning that Milwaukee police have been using a tool that allows them to identify, track, and monitor people in public spaces without consent, notice, or meaningful accountability.

"For the past nine months, countless Milwaukee residents and community leaders have engaged in thoughtful community education, spent hours upon hours in public meetings, and contacted their local elected officials to voice their unequivocal opposition to the use of FRT. This step forward is a testament to that work.

"However, given the department’s lack of transparency concerning FRT, we must remain vigilant and continue to hold MPD accountable. This ban can’t just be lip service or a hollow gesture meant to ease public backlash. It must actually mark an end to the use of facial recognition by Milwaukee police."