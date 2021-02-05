Sheriff: 2 boys arrested in connection to fatal Milwaukee beating

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Feb. 5 announced that two boys have been taken into custody in connection to the 2020 assault and homicide of a woman in Washington Park.

The boys, ages 17 and 15, were wanted in connection to the death of 36-year-old Ee Lee.

In January, FOX6 News learned that investigators sought 10 or more teens in connection to Lee's death. Investigators said Lee was beaten near a tree, broke free and ran toward the Washington Park pond where the assault continued.

Officials said, when she was found, she was beaten, unclothed and unconscious. There was evidence of sexual assault, a warrant stated.

Ee Lee

Surveillance video showed 11 people leaving the park on foot and on unique bicycles after the attack.

The boys are being held in custody pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Statement from Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas:

"The Sheriff’s Office worked tirelessly to bring to justice the persons responsible for this senseless tragedy. We trust this will begin the healing process and bring some closure to the family of Ms. Lee."