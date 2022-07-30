Dementia, Alzheimer's ride-share service launches in Milwaukee County

A new ride-share service to help people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease has launched in Milwaukee County.

The goal of the "My Melanin Nav" app is to make it easier on those who take care of dementia patients. The man who created the app said it started because his mother was diagnosed with dementia at age 55.

"I realized there were gaps, and so part of this is her legacy," said Dr. Bashir Easter, the app's creator. "To be able to build a new ride-share service for Milwaukee County, to be able to get individuals with the early stages of the disease back out in the community and still be able to use regular transportation to get out."

The program has 15 drivers trained to work with dementia patients.

Anyone interested in using the service can download "My Melanin Nav" from the Apple or Google Play app stores.