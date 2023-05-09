Milwaukee County proposal: Abortion travel paid for by tax dollars?

A Milwaukee County committee shot down a proposal to use tax dollars to pay for abortion travel. It would have reimbursed the county's own workers. But the rejecting does not stop the full county board from voting on the plan.

"I do not think this is something that we as county supervisors should be thinking about with our constituents’ taxpayer money," said Supervisor Patti Logsdon.

"Voting in favor will put Milwaukee County closer to the 21st century," said Andrew Walters, Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee.

Supervisor Ryan Clancy introduced the resolution.

"I think it’s a fight worth having," Clancy said.

It is a fight that could end up in court.

"There is legal risk if this resolution is adopted and implemented," said Margaret Daun, Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel.

The county's attorney warned it is debatable if this proposal is legal or not.

"I cannot give you certainty where there is none," Daun said.

Wisconsin law says, "No state agency or local governmental unit may authorize payment of funds of this state, of any local governmental unit…that wholly or partially or directly or indirectly involves pregnancy programs, projects or services, that…Promotes, encourages or counsels in favor of abortion services."

"We could probably bring in a linguist and have an existential discussion about the words 'in favor of,'" Daun said.

The resolution would pull $30,000 from contingency funds. It would reimburse county employees up to $1,849 for their travel, hotel, and related expenses. 1849 is the year Wisconsin's abortion ban became law.

In the midst of Wisconsin's abortion ban springing back last year, Dane County passed a similar resolution.

"Our operating this program is a pretty clear answer that this is legal, that it is being done," said Mike Bare, Dane County Supervisor.

"The lack of a challenge in the courts does not permit an inference that the program is legal in all instance, it simply means no one has challenged it," Daun said.

While Milwaukee County's personnel committee shot down the proposal 3-1, the finance committee will also weigh it. Even if both committees reject it, the full board could still vote on it later in May.

Two of the supervisors opposing the resolution said they were worried about upsetting legislative Republicans – as the county is negotiating with the legislature for more shared revenue.

Supervisor Clancy, who is also a state representative, said it was unlikely this issue would lead to more backlash.