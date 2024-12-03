Milwaukee County police chase; drugs found in vehicle, speeds reached 107 mph

article

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee County.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:35 a.m., while en route to a disabled semi call, two deputies saw a white Nissan Maxima deviating in its lane several times.

The deputies stopped the Nissan on southbound I-41 around Puetz Road. After approaching the vehicle and asking the driver, a 22-year-old man, for his ID, he drove off. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as well, the sheriff's office said.

The Nissan exited at Ryan Road then re-entered I-41 northbound. The Nissan then exited at Drexel Avenue and headed east. The Nissan attempted to turn north on 13th Street but struck the curb and was disabled.

The driver ran from the scene. He was taken into custody a short distance from his vehicle by deputies.

The pursuit lasted approximately 2.1 miles with a top speed of 107 mph.

A search of the Nissan revealed a medium-sized plastic baggie of about 15g of marijuana and 20g of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as six cell phones.

The following felony charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office:

Fleeing/Eluding Officer

2nd Degree RES

Poss. w/ Intent/Cocaine (>15-40g)

Felony Bail Jumping

Resisting/Obstructing