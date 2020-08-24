Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Garden tour extended, will make 3 additional stops this season

Milwaukee County’s Traveling Beer Gardens will make three additional stops this season, at Wisconsin Avenue Park, Center Street Park and Cooper Park. The current tour stop at Juneau Park has also been extended.

The Traveling Beer Garden's Pass Me a Pint tour will visit Wisconsin Avenue Park from Aug. 26 - Sept. 7; Center Street park on Sept. 12 and 13 and Cooper Park on Sept.19 and 20. The Roll Out the Barrel Tour, currently at Juneau Park, has been extended and will now end on Sept. 27.

“The beer garden season got a late start this summer, so we're adding these new dates and locations to make up for the earlier cancellations.” Said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director. “We've had great feedback from the public on the steps we've taken to keep staff and patrons safe at the beer gardens, and when families spend money at county beer gardens, they know they're helping support other vital park services too.”

Changes to the beer gardens this year include the use of single-use plastic cups, rather than beer gardeners using their own pints or stein glasses; tables are spread further apart and green bricks will show tables that have been sanitized and are ready for use. Masks are required when patrons are not eating or drinking. This season there will be no live music or keg tappings either.

Hours have also been extended for the other Milwaukee County Parks operated beer gardens. South Shore Terrace in Bay View will switch to fall hours on Sept. 28 and remain open until Nov. 1; Whitnall Beer Garden in Greendale will switch to fall hours on Sept. 7 and remain open until Sept. 27, and the final day for the Vine Humboldt in Bay View is Sept. 7.

For more information on beer menus, hours and beer garden guidelines, visit www.whitnallbeer.com, www.southshoreterrace.com, www.thevinehumboldt.com or www.travelingbeergardens.com