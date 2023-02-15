Milwaukee County Parks seasonal jobs, 600-900 positions, $9-$20/hour

If you're looking for a summer job, odds are good Milwaukee County Parks has one for you. Hundreds of seasonal positions are available for spring, summer and fall, and a job fair was held Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Mitchell Park Domes.

The fair was the second such event so far this year with plans for four more.

Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith expects a very busy season, taking a hands-on approach to welcome people to the department. Dozens filed into the Domes Wednesday to sign in, apply and interview. Many were hired on the spot.

"Between 600 and 900 seasonal positions," said Smith.

The employees will staff parks, pools and picnic spaces.

Lincoln Park, Milwaukee

The seasonal jobs are not just for high schoolers and college kids but also retirees and people looking to make some extra bucks.

"We have things to offer to everyone," said Smith.

"It’s an amazing opportunity," said Sarai Brown, a high school student. "It’s something different."

Brown filled out an application, hoping to work in park admissions before embarking on studies for a future medical career. Her teacher recommended the parks as a great opportunity.

"It’s a good breaking point for Milwaukee," said Brown. "It’s a good breaking point for the community."

The best part about Milwaukee County Parks is the inclusivity and ability to affect change in the community.

"There’s so much attraction to crime, but this is something that will help the economy," said Brown.

Tiefenthaler Park

Hourly pay ranges from $9 to $20 an hour with bonuses for returning and referred employees. A big focus is on lifeguards, a position that was hit hard in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since 2021, we’ve been building that lifeguard corps, and we want to open as many of our facilities as possible and provide swim lessons for the young and adults," said Smith.

When the snow stops flying and winter is washed away, there are plenty of opportunities for people to enjoy what Milwaukee County Parks has to offer.