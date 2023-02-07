Milwaukee County Parks hiring; 500 seasonal jobs, up to $19.66/hour

article

Milwaukee County Parks is hosting a hiring event for 2023 seasonal positions, with walk-in interviews and on-the-spot hiring.

A news release says positions available include park workers, golf maintenance, golf pro shop, McKinley Marina dock hand, beer garden servers, aquatics positions, food & beverage team members, seasonal park rangers, recreation /admissions team members, and more. Hourly rates range from $9.11 per hour to $19.66 per hour for select roles.

Officials say new this year, Milwaukee County Parks is offering a $100 bonus for successful seasonal referrals from returning seasonal staff. Both the new hire and returning seasonal staff will receive $100 for a successful referral of a seasonal employee. Current full-time staff who receive benefits are not eligible for this benefit.

Walk-ins are welcome or timeslots can be selected in advance.

Event information

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Greenfield Park Pavilion, 2028 South 124th Street, West Allis