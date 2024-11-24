Milwaukee County's 1st diverging diamond interchange, drivers react

The Brief The diverging diamond interchange at I-43 and Brown Deer Road is now open. WisDOT says the new interchange should reduce congestion. Drivers have mixed reactions so far.



Sunday, Nov. 24, was the first full day for drivers to take advantage of a new interchange in the northern part of Milwaukee County.

However, the diverging diamond interchange hasn’t been as polished for everybody.

It’s not the diamond that would’ve wowed Marilyn Monroe, but it is catching the eye of drivers.

"It’s wonderful. Congratulations on finally getting it done," said Joe Rauenhorst.

"Hopefully it won’t create as much chaos," said Payton Totte.

The new diverging diamond interchange is at I-43 and Brown Deer Road.

After a year of construction, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) opened it this weekend, and drivers have different opinions.

"It’s very easy," said Rauenhorst.

"Confused, honestly, disorientated," said another driver.

A video from WisDOT with the pink and blue cars shows how it works.

Diverging Diamond Interchange diagram

The interchange temporarily shifts traffic on Brown Deer Road to the opposite side, before drivers are guided back.

WisDOT says this shift helps with safety and makes it easier to turn onto the interstate.

"This interchange has a significant volume of left turn traffic that gets onto the freeway going southbound and northbound," said Jason Roselle with WisDOT.

Experts say the new interchange will cut down on congestion.

WisDOT says drivers should read signs, slow down and pay attention when navigating the new interchange.

One driver shared with FOX6 what he says he saw Saturday night.

"The very first time there was a car coming in the wrong direction at us. The only way that I was going to the right way was that there were arrows painted on the street," he said.

Another driver described a smooth ride.

"And you have it open for winter. It cuts my commute time down considerably," added Rauenhorst.

It's a project that opened ahead of winter weather and what could be a busy holiday travel season.

FOX6 reached out to WisDOT about any incidents since the new interchange reopened, and has yet to hear back.