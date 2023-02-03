Milwaukee County judge accosted near courthouse, man wanted

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who accosted a judge Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

Officials said the judge was walking to the courthouse near 10th and Wells when the man swore at and grabbed the judge by the coat.

The judge fought back, got away and called the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said it does not appear to be a targeted incident.

The judge was not hurt. FOX6 News is not identifying the judge because they are the victim of a crime and did not want to talk.

FOX6 asked the sheriff's office and chief judge's office about courthouse employee safety but did not immediately hear back.