Milwaukee County Jail in-custody death, 45-year-old man dead

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The Brief A 45-year-old man died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail shortly after being transferred from the West Allis Police Department on Tuesday. He reported feeling ill during booking and suffered a medical emergency, and was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.



A 45-year-old man died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 18, after being transported from the West Allis Police Department to the jail.

Death while in custody

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, during the booking process, the man was initially medically cleared by Wellpath nursing staff at the jail, pending a secondary medical screening, which is consistent with normal operations.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the man alerted jail staff that he had just vomited and was not feeling well. He was quickly medically assessed, and Wellpath nurses determined that he should be taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

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While an ambulance crew and a two-deputy escort prepared to take the man to the hospital, he experienced a medical emergency and was pulseless and stopped breathing. The ambulance crew and first responders from the Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies had initially picked up the man from the West Allis Police Department at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday on MCSO warrants. Upon arriving at the jail, the process of booking him began on charges of operating while revoked, operating while intoxicated 2nd offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content, and ignition interlock device tampering.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office offers its sincere condolences to the man’s loved ones in their time of grief.

Investigation

What's next:

Per standard operating procedure, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.