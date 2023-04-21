Milwaukee County Jail death, correctional officer charged

article

Criminal charges have been filed against a Milwaukee County correctional officer in connection with the death of an inmate. 49-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail in January.

32-year-old Laquisha Cowser has been charged with one count of misconduct in public office in relation to the death of Juarez-Corro.

The charge carries potential penalties of a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment up to three-and-a-half years, or both.

Cowser, employed as a correctional officer at the Milwaukee County Jail for approximately four years, has been relieved of duty with pay, pending the outcome of her criminal case and a subsequent internal review.

"This office holds itself to high standards in its service to Milwaukee County," said Sheriff Denita Ball, "and no member of MCSO is exempt from those standards. When a member of this agency is alleged to have broken the law in the performance of their duty, they will be subject to prosecution, and if they are convicted, they will face consequences as determined by a judge or a jury. "One death in our custody is one too many. But we are confident these charges demonstrate the MCSO’s commitment to ensure that an independent investigation was conducted, regardless of the result."