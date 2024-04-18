Milwaukee County I-43 fatal crash; officials seek vehicle of interest

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a vehicle of interest regarding a fatal crash.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 on I-43 south between Hampton and Silver Spring.

MCSO investigators believe it may have been preceded by a road rage incident.

The vehicle is described as a 2012-2015 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle, dark color, with silver trim. It may have damage to its front driver's side. MCSO investigators believe it may have been preceded by a road rage incident.

The vehicle continued south on I-43 following the incident.

Officials confirmed a female victim died from her injuries in the crash.

The crash caused southbound lanes on I-43 near Hampton to shut down.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Milwaukee County Dispatch at 414-278-4788 and request the on-call Investigative Services Bureau supervisor. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.